Jury to consider death penalty as Markeith Loyd trial enters penalty phase

Court began Monday with considerations over victim impact statements.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors returned to an Orange County courtroom Monday as they work to decide whether to recommend the death penalty for 46-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Last Wednesday, Loyd was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Prosecutors say he shot her on Jan. 9, 2017, while she was trying to arrest him outside a Walmart store for the slaying of his pregnant former girlfriend.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about five hours over two days before finding Loyd guilty of murder in the initial phase of the trial. He remained expressionless as the verdict was read.

Now, those same jurors will consider a sentencing recommendation as the trial enters its next phase.

In Florida, the jury must unanimously recommend the judge sentence a person to death before a judge can impose the death penalty. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision on that – or if the judge decides not to follow a possible death recommendation – Loyd would be sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.