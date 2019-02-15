CLEARWATER, Fla. — Attorneys will meet for the last time before the case against John Jonchuck heads to trial next month.

Both legal teams will address the jury selection process in this high profile case Friday afternoon.

Jonchuck will stand trial in one of the most infamous cases in Tampa Bay history. He's accused of throwing his five-year-old daughter, Phoebe, off a St. Petersburg bridge in 2015.

One topic that continues to be a point of contention between the prosecution and defense is whether Jonchuck was sane when he allegedly threw his young daughter into Tampa Bay.

At a hearing Friday, attorneys are expected to discuss the jury questionnaire. Prosecutor Paul Bolan told 10News a general jury questionnaire is usually used during court cases. The defense has asked to modify that questionnaire.

In addition, prosecutors and Jonchuck's public defenders are likely to talk about the high profile nature of this case along with Jonchuck's sanity and what role those factors will have in selecting a jury.

The trial is scheduled to being March 18th.

