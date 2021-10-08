Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Orlando police officer

Markeith Loyd is on trial for the 2017 killing of Lt. Debra Clayton.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After being accused of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot in 2017, jury selection has finally begun for Markeith Loyd's second murder trial.

Loyd, 46, was originally found guilty of first-degree murder, the killing of an unborn child and attempted first-degree murder after gunning down his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2016.

The Orlando Sentinel reports he shot and killed Clayton after she tried to arrest him in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Judge Leticia Marques explained jury selection is being handled the same as his first trial, according to WKMG.

"A large pool of potential jurors was brought in, broken into smaller panels and questioned about their ability to serve," she told the outlet.