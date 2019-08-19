CLEARWATER, Fla. — Jury selection began today for a very high-profile trial in our area. A case that’s gotten national attention.

49-year old Michael Drejka is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton. The two had argued over McGlockton‘s girlfriend pulling her car into a disabled parking space outside a Clearwater convenience store.

Even Judge Joseph Bulone says seating an impartial jury in this case might be challenging due to the amount of pre-trial publicity.

Michael Drejka, 49, walked into the courthouse without comment Monday morning.

Drejka and his defense team made the decision earlier this year to forgo a “stand your ground” hearing, so it's expected to be more of a traditional self-defense case.

The jury pool began with an initial group of 89 prospective jurors.

By noon, that number had been reduced by about 20. Several jurors said they could not be impartial in the case. A few more were eliminated because English is not their primary language and it might be difficult to follow testimony.

That initial well production came before lawyers even had an opportunity to ask the remaining potential jurors how much pre-trial publicity they have been exposed to in this case.

Judge Bulone also asked potential jurors if they knew any of the people involved in this case, including Drejka himself, the attorneys, McGlockton or his family or any of the prospective witnesses in the case.

The goal is to eventually seat six impartial jurors and four alternates who can also commit to being on the jury - for what is likely be a two-week trial.

