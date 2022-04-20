Man who killed HART bus driver gets life in prison

Justin McGriff won't have the chance for parole.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The recently-convicted man who murdered a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) bus driver was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A court spokesperson confirmed Justin McGriff received the life sentence, as was expected.

In March, McGriff was found guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder of 46-year-old Thomas Dunn, a father and military veteran. The jury deliberated for five hours before reaching the verdict.

Prosecutors said McGriff told Dunn "God bless you" twice before slitting his throat. During the trial, McGriff's defense lawyer did not deny the attack but argued he was insane and did not know what he was doing. The defense even referenced expert testimony suggesting McGriff exhibited signs of schizophrenia.

"Is he a criminal or is he just this diseased guy getting on a bus who had a psychotic break?" assistant public defender Jamie Kane asked during the trial.

At the time, prosecutors acknowledged McGriff had a form of mental illness. But the state maintained that he knew enough about his whereabouts and intended to kill Dunn. While addressing the courtroom during the trial, prosecutors were clear to remind everyone that a judge did eventually find McGriff competent to stand trial in the first place.

The state argued it was clear McGriff knew what he was doing on the day of the murder by concealing the knife he had, stabbing Dunn when he was at his most vulnerable and ultimately fleeing from police and changing his appearance to avoid capture.

After Dunn's death, 10 Investigates found verbal and physical attacks against bus drivers in Hillsborough County spiked the year he died. Several drivers had already raised concerns after being attacked. Among them was Thomas Dunn, himself, before he was killed.