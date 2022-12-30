Jaylen, 14, is recovering from the attack at DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon.

MANISTEE, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital in stable condition after police say she was stabbed multiple times by another teenager.

Jaylen, 14, is recovering from the attack at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon.

Her mother, Amber Hambley of Hart, says her daughter and another teen got into a physical altercation and ended up being stabbed multiple times.

Manistee Police say the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of Hancock Street.

Hambley says the teenage suspect had been bullying her daughter for a few months and the two had met up to fight one another.

According to Hambley, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed her daughter four times, puncturing her lungs and wounding her in the back of her head and shoulders.

Hambley said her daughter was airlifted to Helen DeVos for treatment after the fight.

Police say the teen suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Charges are being sought against the suspect by the Manistee City Police Department in coordination with the Manistee County Prosecutors Office.

"She wanted to stab a person like an adult so I think she should be charged as an adult," said Hambley. "It sucks to see your daughter cry. It sucks to see her stab wounds all through her body. It's just a lot to take in. It's not fair."

Hambley says her daughter's expected to be released from the hospital in a few days.

Police are asking for any information regarding the incident to be reported to Detective Kristen Goodspeed at (231) 398-3281.

