K-9 officer strikes again, helps troopers seize 65 pounds of marijuana

Troopers said K-9 Titan helped them arrest a 36-year-old Florida man who was moving quite a bit of marijuana.
Credit: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is thanking one of its K-9 officers for helping with a large drug bust.

Troopers said K-9 Titan helped them arrest a 36-year-old Bradenton man who was moving quite a bit of marijuana along State Road 54 close to Trinity Boulevard -- 65 pounds of marijuana to be exact.  

FHP Tampa tweeted a photo of Titan in front of an FHP cruiser after the bust. 

