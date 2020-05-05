K-9 officer strikes again, helps troopers seize 65 pounds of marijuana

Troopers said K-9 Titan helped them arrest a 36-year-old Florida man who was moving quite a bit of marijuana.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is thanking one of its K-9 officers for helping with a large drug bust.

Troopers said K-9 Titan helped them arrest a 36-year-old Bradenton man who was moving quite a bit of marijuana along State Road 54 close to Trinity Boulevard -- 65 pounds of marijuana to be exact.

FHP Tampa tweeted a photo of Titan in front of an FHP cruiser after the bust.

What other people are reading right now: