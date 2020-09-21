Arizona K9 helps find 89 pounds of meth that leads to $3.9M drug bust

KINGMAN, Ariz. — What started as a traffic stop quickly turned into a massive drug bust.
In a Facebook post, the Mohave County Sheriff's office said an Arizona DPS K-9 picked up the scent of drugs in the car. Officers searched the car and found 89 pounds of meth hidden inside.
The sheriff's office said, "the amount of illegal drugs located has an approximate street value of $3.9 million."
Four people were arrested on charges of possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.
The United States has been battling drugs, specifically methamphetamine, for years. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration credits 2005 as the peak of the meth pandemic. In a report from last year the DEA said Methamphetamine seizures along the Southwest border increased 255 percent from 2012 to 2017 with the bulk of methamphetamine entering the Midwest by way of Arizona.