Arizona K9 helps find 89 pounds of meth that leads to $3.9M drug bust

At first it was just a traffic stop but after the K-9 unit came in officers found almost $4 million worth of drugs.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — What started as a traffic stop quickly turned into a massive drug bust.

In a Facebook post, the Mohave County Sheriff's office said an Arizona DPS K-9 picked up the scent of drugs in the car. Officers searched the car and found 89 pounds of meth hidden inside.

The sheriff's office said, "the amount of illegal drugs located has an approximate street value of $3.9 million."

MAGNET DRUG BUST- KINGMAN On Thursday (9/17) at approximately 5:30 PM, Detectives with the Mohave Area General... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 18, 2020

Four people were arrested on charges of possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.