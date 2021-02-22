The dog was shot Sunday during a confrontation between two suspects and officers following a 40-mile pursuit of a vehicle stolen in Blaine.

ANOKA, Minn. — Anoka County police say a K-9 officer shot during a confrontation between law enforcement and two suspects is resting comfortably and awaiting surgery at the U of M Veterinary Medical Center.

A post on the department's Facebook page says Bravo has not yet undergone surgery for his wounds, as was reported by some. The K-9 was deployed after officers from a number of departments pursued a vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Blaine Sunday afternoon.

Police say two suspects led authorities on a 40-mile chase speed up to 110 miles per hour, ending when the stolen truck was disabled by stop sticks in Isanti County. During the confrontation that followed one of the suspects was fatally shot, and Bravo was wounded.

The post thanked "the thousands of people" who commented or called to wish Bravo well, and expressed thoughts and prayers for the dog's recovery.

"K-9 Bravo is not only a partner to our Anoka Police Officers, he is our friend and has become the de facto therapy dog for the department," reads a post on the department's Facebook page. "Please continue to keep Bravo and all the officers involved in your thoughts and prayers."

Anoka police promise an update on Bravo's condition once he is out of surgery.