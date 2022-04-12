Law-enforcement agencies in Colorado honored K9 Jinx on Tuesday morning.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) held a procession Tuesday morning for K9 Jinx, who was shot and killed the night before in Manitou Springs.

Jinx was killed when EPCSO and the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) responded about 11 p.m. Monday to a report of a person menacing others with a firearm in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue.

The suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement, and at least one officer and one deputy returned fire, striking the suspect, who died at the scene, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

K9 Jinx's handler was not injured, and no other deputies or officers were injured, CSPD said.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night," the sheriff's office says on Facebook. "The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family. Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit. Good boy, Jinx. Rest easy."

EPCSO held a procession for the fallen K9 hero starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The procession started at 5520 N. Nevada Ave., moved south on Nevada Avenue, turned west on East Vermijo Avenue and concluded in front of the Sheriff's Office.

CSPD said on Facebook, "We at the Colorado Springs Police Department share our deepest and heartfelt condolences with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on this difficult day. Our thoughts are with the Jinx's handler, his family, the EPSCO K9 unit, and the entire sheriff's department. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Jinx."

