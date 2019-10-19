PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police arrested a 28-year-old Seminole woman they say caused three crashes, including one that left a man dead.

Katlynn Smith is accused of leaving the scenes of two hit-and-run accidents before running a red light and killing 53-year-old Kahn Kim Nguyen of Largo.

Pinellas Park Police said no one was hurt in the first two crashes caused by Smith.

Police said while they were searching for Smith's Toyota Camry, they were notified of a serious accident at 66th Street and 70th Avenue North.

Investigators said Smith ran the red light and slammed into the driver's side door of Nguyen's car, killing him.

Smith was placed under arrest, charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run with property damage.

