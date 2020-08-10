Deputies in Tennessee said the suspect told them he damaged the cemetery in an effort to resurrect his dead grandmother who was buried at the site.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is in custody after Knox County deputies said he told them he destroyed headstones and dug up the ground in an effort to resurrect his dead grandmother.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of vandalism at a church at 1716 Huckleberry Springs Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived they said they noticed extensive damage to the cemetery, including dug up spots on the ground and broken headstones. Deputies said a representative with the church told them a homeless man had been staying around the property and damaging the cemetery.

Deputies found the suspect, Danny Fraizer, who they had spoken with the day before at the same locations.

According to deputies, the man told them he did, in fact, damage the cemetery in an effort to resurrect his dead grandmother who was buried at the site.