UT football dismisses Emmit Gooden Jr. after arrest for domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee football program said it dismissed defensive lineman Emmit Gooden Jr., 22, after court records showed he was arrested Thursday morning for felony domestic assault.

According to court records, deputies arrested Gooden after an argument with a woman and her boyfriend turned violent.

The victim said Gooden smashed a glass jar candle into the left side of her head, according to records. She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she received sutures, records stated.