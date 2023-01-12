Deputies: Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl

An investigation led deputies to identify the man as a 52-year-old doctor, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say inappropriately exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl.

Keivan Tavakoli, 52, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to a sheriff's office news release. He reportedly worked at Access Health Care in Spring Hill.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the employer for comment.

The teen reported that an older man drove up to her on Monday and asked for directions at the University of South Florida, according to the sheriff's office. She claimed to have told him multiple times, but the man kept asking her to repeat herself.

After taking a closer look, the teen reportedly noticed the man was exposed and was touching himself inappropriately. The girl immediately left the area, deputies said.

Cameras on campus showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times, the sheriff's office said.

“This was a trusted medical professional,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “The crime itself is sickening enough, but this was someone our community relied upon in their time of need. A trusted source of care, that’s what makes this situation even more abhorrent.

"Our Eye on Crime cameras were certainly beneficial in this case. Thanks to this brave young girl's actions in reporting this crime, and the quick work of our dedicated detectives, this man can no longer victimize anyone else in our community."

Tavakoli was arrested Tuesday on the campus of the University of South Florida.

Anyone who might have previously encountered Tavakoli is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.