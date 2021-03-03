In his trial, a Vista jury convicted Winslow of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman -- Jane Doe 2 -- in May 2018, exposing himself later that month to Jane Doe 3, who was gardening in her front yard in Cardiff, and touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman -- Jane Doe 5 -- at a Carlsbad gym in February of 2019. The Carlsbad incident occurred after Winslow was arrested, charged and released on bail.



That jury could not reach a consensus on whether Winslow raped a hitchhiker in 2018 -- Jane Doe 1 -- or a 17-year-old girl -- Jane Doe 4 -- at a Scripps Ranch house party in 2003.



He was set to go to a second trial on counts involving Jane Does 1 and 4, but pleaded guilty to rape and sexual battery counts connected to those victims on the day trial was set to begin.



Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens said at trial that none of the five women knew each other, yet their accounts yielded common details and similar physical descriptions of the suspect.



Winslow's attorneys told jurors that the charged incidents were either consensual or never occurred at all.



Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools before heading to the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.