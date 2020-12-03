INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information in the disappearance of 35-year old Kelly Rothwell and needs your help.

Detectives say Rothwell met up with friends at a Chili’s in Clearwater back on March 12, 2011, and shared with them that she planned on ending her “volatile relationship” with her long-time boyfriend David Perry.

She left and headed to their shared home in Indian Rocks Beach -- never to be seen again.

Rothwell was set to meet-up with friends later that night but never showed, according to the sheriff’s office.

When detectives arrived at their home, they say they found Rothwell’s 2007 Subaru Outback parked about two miles away. Both her purse and wallet were missing. Detectives also checked the home and found it was in “pristine, sterile condition” with no one there.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Perry had moved out of the home and drove to New York the same night of Rothwell’s disappearance. Neighbors also told the sheriff’s office that they heard “banging and vacuuming” in the home that night.

"Detectives say Perry would not cooperate with the investigation and he is a suspect in the case," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

At the time of Rothwell’s disappearance, Perry was a cadet attending the police academy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Cold Case Unit at 727-582-6207 or by e-mail at clyons1@pcsonet.com. Those looking to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS

