GHENT, KY. -- A man wanted for multiple murders in Ruskin was arrested Wednesday in Kentucky.

Kentucky police arrested McKinsie A. Lyons, 39, on a warrant around 7 p.m. at a gas station in Ghent.

Lyons is accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman during a home invasion and burglary on Jan. 24, 2018. Both were found shot to death, and the unborn child died as a result.

The woman was five months pregnant at the time.

$3K reward offered for man suspected of killing 2 adults, unborn child in Ruskin

Lyons is expected to be extradited back to Hillsborough County.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the murder of an unborn child, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

