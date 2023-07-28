​66 dogs and 11 bunnies need to be medically treated and rehabilitated before being put up for adoption, according to the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — Two people in Bell County, Ky. are facing more than 70 misdemeanor charges after Middlesboro authorities said they investigated one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they had seen in nearly two decades.

A puppy mill in Middlesboro was shut down on Thursday, according to the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter. The Middlesboro Police Department searched a property on North 15th Street and said they found dozens of dogs and nearly a dozen rabbits in deplorable conditions. Police did not use the term "puppy mill" in their incident report.

Police found animals inside the home in cages stacked on top of cages, saying dogs in the upper cages had been defecating on the lower cages. Outside, they found dogs in pens with "waste all over," saying several dogs were in knee-high grass in different stages of mange. Police found a water bucket that was black with mold on top of the water.

Some animals had little to no water. Police found more dogs with mange in the back of the building with matted hair, saying it was "so bad some couldn't walk." One dog was also found malnourished on a different road.

A total of 77 animals were taken, including 66 dogs and 11 bunnies. Nine of the animals had to be euthanized.

An animal control officer who initially responded to complaints called it "the worst case of animal cruelty she had seen in 18 years."

Police said they cited Woodrow Wyatt for 77 counts of second-degree animal cruelty and cited Althea Wyatt for 76 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. The two will face court on Aug. 29, and could face hefty fines and up to a year in prison if convicted.

The Middlesboro Police Department, Bell County Animal Shelter and Bell County Attorney Chris Douglas helped in the case.

The animals that survived need to be medically treated and rehabilitated before being put up for adoption, the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter said.

Multiple organizations including the Kentucky Humane Society, Kentucky Paws, Noah's Arc and more assisted by taking in some animals.