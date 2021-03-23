Police told WMBB that two stepbrothers, between the ages of 12 and 16, were shot around 1:30 a.m. on the beach near the Shores of Panama resort.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Kentucky teen was killed and another was injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning near a Flordia resort, according to Panama City Beach Police.

Police told ABC-affiliate WMBB that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the beach near the Shores of Panama. Two stepbrothers, between the ages of 12 and 16, were shot by a man.

One of the teenagers died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officials have not said where exactly in Kentucky the teens were from.

Police told WMBB that the suspect lives in the area and has been taken into custody. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Panama City Beach responded to a shooting at the Shores of Panama around 1:30 this morning. They tell me there were two male victims from Kentucky between the ages of 12 and 16. One victim is dead, while the other victim was taken to the hospital. @WMBBTV pic.twitter.com/0zynIm02dm — Tess Rowland WMBB (@TessrowlandTV) March 23, 2021

