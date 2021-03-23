PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Kentucky teen was killed and another was injured after a shooting early Tuesday morning near a Flordia resort, according to Panama City Beach Police.
Police told ABC-affiliate WMBB that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the beach near the Shores of Panama. Two stepbrothers, between the ages of 12 and 16, were shot by a man.
One of the teenagers died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officials have not said where exactly in Kentucky the teens were from.
Police told WMBB that the suspect lives in the area and has been taken into custody. It is unclear what led to the shooting.
