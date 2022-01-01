Reward offered for information on shooting of endangered Florida Key deer

The deer had to later be euthanized because of its injuries.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — State and federal authorities are investigating the shooting of an endangered Key deer on the island of Sugarloaf Key in Monroe County, Florida.

The deer was found Thursday near Crane Boulevard and was later euthanized because of its injuries, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

FWS is partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for any information into the shooting of the deer that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FWC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or submit a tip online here. People can also call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement at 786-236-2862.

Key deer are considered endangered animals and are protected under the Endangered Species Act, as well as Florida state law.

What happens if someone intentionally kills one? It's punishable by a maximum of one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.