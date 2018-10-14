A kidnapping suspect was killed while fleeing from Pasco County deputies when his vehicle ran head-on into another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, a 54-year-old Land O' Lakes man whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, got into a fight with a woman at a gas station near the entrance to the Ballantrae subdivision on State Road 54.

The station's clerk called 911, and when deputies arrived, the suspect fled west in a 2015 Chrysler 4-door in the eastbound lanes of SR 54.

Pasco deputies pursued him in the westbound lanes.

Meanwhile, a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 24-year-old Holiday man was headed east in the eastbound lanes of SR 54.

The Chrysler and the Chevrolet hit head-on just west of Odessa Gardens Lane, and the two vehicles caught fire.

The suspect was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he died.

The other driver was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital in serious condition.

