The toddler was in the care of 29-year-old Kristie Flood, who is now charged with murder.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A babysitter in Sandy Springs is charged with murder in the death of a 2 year old in her care, police said.

On Dec. 9, the Sandy Springs Police Department launched an investigation after a medical call was made in reference to an unresponsive child inside at an apartment on Monterey Parkway. The toddler had been "entrusted into the care" of 29-year-old Kristie Flood, police said.

The 2-year-old was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where she was pronounced dead.

"An autopsy performed on the child revealed she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect," police said in a statement.

Flood has been taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of felony murder, one count each of malice murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Police are not releasing the name of the toddler.