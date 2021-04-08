Former Olympic swimmer indicted in Capitol riots expected to accept plea deal

A Federal Grand Jury previously indicted Klete Keller on seven counts.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A former Olympic swimmer who was indicted on seven counts related to the failed insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 will be in federal court Tuesday afternoon where he's expected to enter a plea.

In August, federal prosecutors said Klete Keller was willing to accept a plea deal that was being offered and a plea hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday. Details of the offer have not yet been made public.

Charges against Keller in the prior indictment included:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol Grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

An FBI issued warrant says agents searched through videos credited to Townhall Media, a political news organization, and SwimSwam, a news organization that covers competitive swimming and other related sports, that depicted various events that occurred at the Capitol and identified Keller multiple times.

While inside the Capitol, Keller could be seen wearing a USA Olympic jacket with an official Olympics patch, according to court documents.

Keller won two Olympic gold medals as a relay teammate of Michael Phelps. He has been a licensed real estate broker in Colorado. Records indicate his license is “inactive.”

Nine Colorado men, including Keller, have been criminally implicated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know