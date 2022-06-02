Woman accused of drunkenly crashing into FHP trooper near Skyway 10K found not competent for trial

Kristen Watts will undergo mental health treatment, according to court documents.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Sarasota woman accused of crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's SUV while driving drunk toward the Skyway 10K race has been found not competent to stand trial.

A psychologist determined 52-year-old Kristen Watts meets the criteria for mental health treatment. She will be admitted into a facility for the time being.

Watts is charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI with damage to property or person and reckless driving with damage to property or a person.

She appeared in a wheelchair for her first court appearance in front of a judge on March 7.

Before the psychologist's determination, court records show Watts waived a formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to all charges that stemmed from the crash.

Authorities accuse Watts of driving through traffic cones and around barricades that were set up to keep drivers off northbound Interstate 275 during the fifth annual Skyway 10K event on March 6, 2022. Around 8:45 a.m., She made her way through the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Seeing the approaching car, emergency crews say FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins radioed two troopers and others to have them intercept it and protect the thousands of runners on the bridge. Two of the troopers stopped in the roadway, using their cruisers as physical barriers to keep Watts from potentially plowing into participants, FHP said.

Investigators say Watts' 2011 BMW 335i ultimately crashed almost head-on with the SUV driven by Trooper Toni Schuck.

An arrest report revealed that Watts had a medical blood alcohol level of .271 — more than three times the legal drinking limit.