LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teen is accused of using her parents' stolen debit card to try to pay somebody to kill her mom and dad.

Citing authorities, CBS affiliate WKMG reports the teen bought $100 worth of cocaine, then gave a friend $400 to pay someone to kill her parents in Lake County.

When her parents were still not dead, the girl reportedly gave $900 to a man she hoped would actually kill them.

Detectives were tipped off by a friend of the girl.

The girl was arrested Monday on two counts of solicitation of murder.

