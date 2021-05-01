Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of killing former Lakeland city commissioner and husband

Police said the couple was found stabbed to death in November at their home.

LAKELAND, Fla. — "Absolutely horrific." That's how the Lakeland Police described the scene in November where a former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband were found dead.

Now, prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty for the man responsible.

Marcelle Waldon, 36, is accused of killing former Lakeland city commissioner Edith L. Henderson, 67, and her husband David Henderson, 68, at their home near Lake Morton.

Police said they were stabbed to death.

Officers said they were doing a welfare check when they found the couple.

A detective said they believe David had gone out to get breakfast and was setting it up downstairs. Unbeknownst to him, his wife had been killed upstairs inside their master bedroom. Police say at some point, David went upstairs and found Edith, then struggled with Waldon and was killed.

Waldon then stole one of the couple's cars, and officers later found it on fire in a field off Oregon Avenue, police said. During the news conference, police also said it is possible Waldon had attempted to burn the house down because they found the gas stove and all the burners on.

Police say Waldon denied being inside the house. He was arrested at the Relax Inn on Lakeland Hills Boulevard.

Officers believe the crime was random and have not found a connection between Waldon and the couple.

Waldon is charged with 10 felonies related to the case.

Edith served as a Lakeland city commissioner from 2006 until the beginning of 2018.

