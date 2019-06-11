HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A teacher at Charlotte's Garinger High School accused of having a sexual relationship with a student was found dead along with her husband in their Huntersville home Wednesday morning, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Emma Neil Ogle and her husband, Michael Ogle, were found dead Wednesday by police officers who responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in the home.

According to police, a family member went to the home after 59-year-old Michael Ogle did not show up to work. The family member told police that they saw Emma Ogle inside the family home with a gun.

Shortly after, police said they received a 911 call about a barricaded person.

For more than an hour, police attempted to make contact with the person inside the home. When authorities later entered the home they discovered the couple dead.

RELATED: Garinger High School teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

Emma Neil Ogle was facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student. Ogle was suspended with pay effect Thursday, October 31 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

She had been charged with engaging in a sex act with a student, indecent liberties with a student, and a crime against nature. She was released on a $10,000 bond after her initial court appearance.

An employee directory confirmed Ogle was employed at Garinger High School as a CTE Health Occupations teacher.

The school district said there was no indication the alleged sex crimes happened on campus.

Ogle has been with the district since 2005; first at Vance High School, before moving to Garringer High School in 2014.

During Wednesday investigation, nearby Lake Norman Charter Elementary School was placed on lockdown while police investigated. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

More news:

AMBER ALERT: Hundreds searching for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

Target unveils Black Friday 2019 ad with early 'Holideals'

House Dems announce public impeachment hearings next week

Blade of glory: The mystery around a late president's sword