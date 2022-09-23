Lake Placid man accused of having enough fentanyl to kill more than 25,000 people

Detectives reportedly learned earlier in the summer that the 47-year-old was selling drugs, including fentanyl, from his home.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say is one of the most prolific drug dealers.

Deputies say they arrested 47-year-old Ezzard Dixon after finding a huge stash of drugs — including enough fentanyl to kill more than 25,000 people.

Dixon was arrested at his home in Lake Placid following a search warrant conducted. Detectives reportedly learned earlier in the summer that the 47-year-old was selling drugs, including fentanyl, from his home.

"Due to the fact the amount of fentanyl-related overdoses are increasing in the county as well as around the country, detectives worked quickly to develop the case to get probable cause to execute the search warrant and make an arrest," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Two ounces of fentanyl powder were found during the search along with 800 pressed fentanyl pissed.

Along with the fentanyl, five ounces of cocaine, over one ounce of methamphetamine, seven grams of oxycodone pills, over three pounds of marijuana, five loaded firearms and $2,980 in cash were found.

Dixon faces the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine (28 grams less than 150 kilograms).

Trafficking fentanyl (more than 4 grams)

Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams)

Trafficking Oxycodone (more than 7 grams)

Possession of Drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute

Owning or renting a structure for the purpose to traffic narcotics

Committing a first-degree felony with weapon (armed drug trafficking)

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

The 47-year-old has already served time before for drug dealing and was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison in 2003 for dealing cocaine, the agency explains.

He was later released from prison and was placed on probation in 2012 — which he completed in 2020.