Lake Placid PD needs your help to find Smoke Shack's stolen mascot

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — The Lake Placid Police Department posted on their Facebook account on Wednesday asking for information to help find whoever is responsible for steeling the Smoke Shack's mascot in Lake Placid.

The mascot is a steel, brown pig and was located in front of the restaurant before it disappeared.

"It takes a sorry character to steal from a business that already suffered a major loss," Lake Placid Police Department said on their Facebook page. "I hope this community will do whatever it takes to help us get this back and put those responsible for the theft where they belong."

Anyone with information to help find the person who stole the mascot is encouraged to contact Officer Aaron Allred at 863-699-3757.