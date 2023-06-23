Lake Wales HS football coach arrested after pointing gun at another driver, deputies say

Deputies say 33-year-old Don Wise, Jr. got into a road rage incident before pointing his gun.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales High School football coach was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pointing a handgun at another driver after a road rage incident, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 33-year-old Don Wise, Jr. got into the incident after narrowly missing another vehicle while merging into a lane on Cypress Garden Boulevard, twice.

When both vehicles stopped at the red light at Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Overlook Drive, deputies say Wise yelled, "You pull into my lane twice" from his vehicle and then pointed a handgun at the other driver and their passenger.

Deputies were able to match Wise's vehicle tag number to the vehicle from the incident and confronted Wise at his home, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said when Wise answered his door, he was visibly upset and denied being in a road rage incident or pointing a gun at anyone. Wise told the deputies he was on Cypress Gardens Boulevard "at some point" earlier that day and always carries a gun.

Deputies said Wise then lifted his shirt and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun in a holster at his waistband.

The alleged victim later positively identified Wise in a photo lineup.

"Based upon my investigation I had probable cause to believe that the suspect did knowingly and intentionally threaten the victims by pointing a firearm at them this placed them in a well-founded fear that violence was imminent and they were going to be shot," deputies said in the news release.

Wise was arrested and deputies say he repeatedly refused commands to sit inside the patrol car and physically resisted their efforts to place him inside, which resulted in him having an additional charge of resisting arrest.

The 33-year-old was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was later released after paying a $15,500 bond.