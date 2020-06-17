Polk sheriff: 19-year-old 'manipulated' 10-year-old into sending nude photos

Deputies say the man used Facebook to communicate with and "manipulate" the girl.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he "manipulated, threatened and extorted" a 10-year-old girl into sending him nude photos.

Investigators say Simon "Pete" Anderson used Facebook to communicate with the girl and later admitted to knowing she was only 10 years old.

An investigation began on April 30 when a parent of another child was told that Anderson was sending the girl photos of his genitals. During an interview with the girl, she said Anderson had sent her inappropriate messages and pictures, according to deputies.

The Computer Crimes Unit searched the girl's phone and said investigators found messages and images sent from Anderson's Facebook account. According to the sheriff's office, the messages "revealed Anderson's aggressive efforts" with the girl and that "he tried coercing her into sending him nude pictures of herself by threatening to report her to law enforcement, as well as threatening to kill her and himself if she didn't comply."

When Anderson was interviewed, detectives say he admitted to sending her pictures of himself and said they were "kind of in a relationship, but not really."

Anderson was arrested and charged with extortion, possession of child pornography, three counts of transmitting material harmful to a child and aggravated cyberstalking.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing as Anderson's electronic storage devices are being collected and searched.

