Police: Lake Wales man arrested for aggravated battery, woman in critical condition

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Lake Wales Police Department responded to a situation of a 39-year-old man expressing "suicidal thoughts" who was later arrested for aggravated assault, a news release from the police department reports.

While investigating the incident in the area of North 1st Street and West Sessoms Avenue, officers were guided to an apartment to check on the female living there, police say.

Once at the apartment, officers reportedly found a woman "beaten, battered and lying on the floor unresponsive." Lake Wales Fire Department and Polk County Emergency Medical Services were able to stabilize the woman.

The woman was then transferred to a local hospital for treatment for her serious injuries, the release explains. She is in critical condition.

After finding the woman, detectives from the police department completed a search warrant and found out the "apartment was completely destroyed," police report. Blood was splattered throughout the residence.

Police say the investigation revealed Charles Aaron Armstrong Jr. violently attacked the female. They obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Armstrong reportedly has a violent arrest record of past convictions including aggravated battery, armed robbery and attempted murder. He was recently arrested in February for throwing a deadly missile into an occupied car.