Lake Wales man arrested for killing his brother, deputies say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Lakes Wales was arrested Wednesday for shooting and killing his brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say.

Jeremy Marrero was detained in Puerto Rico after U.S. Marshals Service and Puerto Rico Police Department served a first-degree murder warrant for him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 23-year-old reportedly killed his older brother Luis Marrero, 35, at about 11:30 p.m. in Lake Wales at his home in the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park on North Scenic Highway.

Deputies arrived at Luis' home after a person in the area found him dead. Law enforcement says they then saw Luis lying inside the front door with a gunshot wound.

Through an investigation, authorities say they found Jeremy's car that linked him to the murder.

“Our detectives did a great job putting together the information and evidence to arrest Marrero," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate the professionalism of the Puerto Rican Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service in helping to bring Marrero to justice.”

Before Jeremy's arrest, deputies also charged Fernando Mangual, 23, and Tasha Cintron, 30, for lying and misleading authorities during the investigation.