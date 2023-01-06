Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car

Dontavious Grant is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside.

The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the car, Dontavious Grant, made comments to the couple and then they immediately drove away as they traveled south on Scenic Highway, authorities say.

Grant then followed the couple and once he got next to them, he fired a gun at their car and shot at it several times, police say.

The couple reportedly drove away and lost Grant as they escaped from his car. They then contacted law enforcement.

"This was an unprovoked act of violence and thankfully, neither of the victims were injured," the Lake Wales Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities say Grant, 29, visits the Lake Wales and Winter Haven areas often and identified him as the person who shot at the couple. Detectives say they obtained an arrest warrant on Friday for Grant and have charged him with shooting into an occupied conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.