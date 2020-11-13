Lake Wales police investigating drive-by shooting involving teen

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Lake Wales.
Police said the drive-by shooting happened Thursday night at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Complex. When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen was flown to a local hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said crowds had gathered in the parking lot of the complex when a late model gray Hyundai with several males inside drove past. According to officers, at least one of them fired toward two different groups.
The teen was hit along with several cars, police said.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Amanda Ayers at 863-678-4223 ext. 264 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.
You may be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.
