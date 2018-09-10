LAKE WALES, Fla. -- A man was shot in the buttocks by suspects who fled as he was trying to enter his home on Tuesday, police say.

Lake Wales police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. when a 79-year-old resident returned from dropping off his son. Officers say the man saw a dark-colored car pull in behind him.

The man told police he was walking toward his door when he began to feel unsafe because of the way the car pulled in, so he went to his neighbor's home instead.

Police say when the man knocked on the neighbor's door, he was shot once in the buttocks by one of the people in the car. The suspects drove away after the shot was fired.

The man was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation continues, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ben Metz at 863-678-4223 extension 265 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP