Deputies: Woman charged with child abuse after she put herself under a moving truck with a toddler

She's also accused of disorderly conduct and resisting a law enforcement officer.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman is charged with child abuse after deputies say she placed herself underneath a moving truck with a toddler on her lap.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Angel Button, 30, and her husband tried to pay the moving company with a certified check – which the movers could not accept.

"That is when Button placed herself in front of the one of wheels, and underneath, of the company’s running semi-truck with an 18-month-old child sitting on her lap," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. "According to witnesses, Button pinched the child in order to make her cry."

Deputies say they removed Button from under the truck and grabbed the child from her.

"When deputies attempted to secure Button, she resisted and placed herself in front of the semi-truck and yelled, 'I’m not going anywhere,'" according to the release.

Button was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. As of Friday, she was being held without bond.

“Placing a child in danger is no way to end a civil disagreement," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement. "What was she thinking putting that baby in danger like that? What this poor child experienced should make us all angry. This should have never happened.”

In addition to the felony child abuse charge, she was also charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and resisting a law enforcement officer.

Authorities made clear her husband "acted reasonably" during the dispute.