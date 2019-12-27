LAKELAND, Fla. — Detectives released new information Friday about the man accused of killing two people before taking his own life on Christmas Eve in Lakeland.

Investigators say Leighton Josephs, 30, had been in a long-term relationship and had two children with the woman who was shot and killed.

"Over the past few months, their relationship had become strained," Lakeland police wrote in an email.

The man who was killed was a friend of the woman. Police say he came over to the house with his own two kids ahead of a Christmas Eve church service.

All four kids were in the house at the time of the shooting. They're all under 10 years old. They are safe and being cared for by relatives.

As 10News has previously reported, the double murder-suicide happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Atlanta Avenue. Police say Josephs was armed with a handgun when he walked into the house and shot the 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman before dying by suicide.

The investigative is still active. Anyone with information should contact Detective Laura Dunn at Laura.Dunn@lakelandgov.net or 863-834-6974.

