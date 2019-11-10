LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland's city attorney is leaving his job after he was arrested in an undercover sex sting.

A city spokesperson confirmed Timothy McCausland was departing his role, and the city would be making a formal statement soon.

McCausland, 69, and seven other people were charged as part of an operation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they used a fake advertisement on an adult escort website to help lure people to a hotel and catch them.

"Operations like this help us to not only seek out possible victims of human trafficking, but also find and take criminals off the streets who are hiding in plain sight," Sheriff Chad Chronister explained in a statement earlier this week.

The people arrested and their charges include:

Leslie Benitez, 24: Offering to Commit Prostitution (2nd offense) Lawrence Jones, 34: Soliciting Another to Commit Prostitution Xiaoru Kem, 55: Unlicensed Massage Practice Timothy McCausland, 69: Hillsborough County Ordinance Violation-36-340: Public Solicitation Event Stacy Gonzalez, 38: Offering to Commit Prostitution (Third or subsequent), Warrant: FTA Offering to Commit Prostitution Stacia Wilson, 38: Offering to Commit Prostitution, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant: VOP Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling Ashraf Zakher, 48: Soliciting Another to Commit Prostitution Mathew Mamman, 46: Soliciting Another to Commit Prostitution

