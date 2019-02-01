LAKELAND, Fla. -- A Public Works Department employee is accused of luring a 16-year-old into a sexual relationship.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said John Waldau, 36, had sex with a minor multiple times after "grooming" the teen online through "sexually explicit communication."

The sheriff's office said Waldau has been employed with the City of Lakeland for 18 years in the Public Works Department.

The sheriff's office said it began investigating after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got two tips about sexually explicit images of an underage girl being sent through Facebook messenger. Detectives say they were able to identify Waldau as the man in possession of the images.

Detectives said Waldau began an online relationship with the teen, whom he knew through another relationship with an adult. The sheriff's office said Waldau eventually had sex with the teen at least three times at his home, sent multiple nude images of himself and asked the teen to send explicit images of herself.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Officials said they spoke with the teen victim and that she confirmed that she and Waldau had sex multiple times during the summer of 2018. After his arrest on Dec. 31, detectives said Waldau also admitted to having sex with the teen.

"Waldau is a classic sexual predator who cultivates a relationship with a child online and then turns that relationship into a sexually explicit one. He knowingly and cunningly took advantage of this girl. We encourage parents to actively monitor their children's online activities so they can help protect their children from predators like Waldau," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

Waldau was charged with sexual activity by a person older than 24 with a victim 16 or 17, transmitting material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. He's being held in the Polk County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.