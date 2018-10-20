BARTOW, Fla. -- Michael Dunn walked right past reporters, without a word, as he was booked into the Polk County jail. The business owner and Lakeland city commissioner is now an accused murderer.

Now, the once-outspoken gun rights advocate is spending his first night in jail and the long court process is only just beginning.

Dunn's attorney, Rusty Franklin, visited him behind bars Friday night.

RELATED: Lakeland commissioner charged with murder in surplus store shooting

“It's immensely heart-wrenching and it's immensely emotional,” Franklin said.

Franklin wouldn't say whether he'll use "stand your ground" as a defense, but said he will “vigorously assert Mr. Dunn’s lawful right of self-defense.”

“This situation was commenced and started, not by Michael Dunn,” Franklin added. “Someone made a choice to shoplift.”

The investigation took more than two weeks and ended in a second-degree murder charge against Dunn. A key piece of evidence in the case is surveillance video from inside Dunn's gun store. Cameras show him shooting and killing a man police say tried to steal a hatchet from the store on October 3.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In newly-released documents, the investigating officer says the victim never made any threats and was holding the blade of the hatchet in his palm. Police say Dunn admitted to shooting the man twice, because he was stealing the hatchet.

“The fact that he was a commissioner really did not have an impact on anything that we did,” State Attorney Brian Haas said.

Haas said Dunn is not protected under Florida's "stand your ground" law.

“I don't make the law,” Haas explained. “I follow it, and that's what we were bound to do.”

Dunn is being held without bond and will make his first appearance in court first thing Saturday morning.

It's unclear what's going to happen to his commission seat. That decision could be left up to his fellow commissioners or the governor, who has the power to suspend a public official who breaks the law.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP