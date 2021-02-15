Police: Man arrested during convenience store robbery in Lakeland

Officers say the man was armed with a knife and held a store clerk on the ground during the robbery.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store at knifepoint.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the 7-11 at 851 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, according to police. An officer was alerted that a clerk inside the store "was in distress," police say.

When the officer went inside, he says a store clerk pointed to the counter where he saw 42-year-old Antonio Welch armed with a knife and holding another clerk on the ground.

Police say the officer ordered Welch to drop the knife and took him into custody.

The Lakeland Police Department says evidence showed Welch had battered the clerk and stole money and cigarettes during the robbery.

Welch is charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated batter, false imprisonment and possession of cocaine, according to police.

Police say they are still investigating.