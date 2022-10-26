Lakeland high school student accused of bringing gun to campus

No one was reportedly threatened or harmed during the situation, and the student was taken into custody.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland high school student was arrested Wednesday morning after they reportedly brought a gun to campus.

Leaders from Polk County Public Schools sent a message to families about the situation saying all students and staff at Tenoroc High School are safe.

The message explained that a student brought a gun to school, but it was quickly reported to the school staff and law enforcement. The student was then located by authorities and taken into custody.

"We always encourage our students and staff to report any suspicious or dangerous situations, which allows us to work with law enforcement to respond immediately," the message read in part.