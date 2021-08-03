Lakeland man accused of molesting a child under 10 years old

Detectives say he admitted he began sexually abusing the child when he or she was as young as 4.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Special Victims Unit at the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lakeland man after investigators say they determined he repeatedly sexually abused a young child.

Eric Roe, 32, was charged with sexual battery by a custodian and lewd/lascivious molestation.

Deputies say they learned about the allegations just before 2 p.m. Monday when the mother of the child reported that Roe admitted to her that he touched her child inappropriately.

According to law enforcement, the mom confronted Roe when the child confided in her. He told her what he did was "animalistic," and he was ashamed of "fondling" the minor, the sheriff's office said.

"The victim’s mother reported that she believed Roe left with a firearm and was acting suicidal," the agency added.

Deputies say they later found Roe with a gun and ammunition at Gator Creek Reserve. He was arrested.

"A crime such as this is absolutely sickening," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement. "The victim is so young, and the perpetrator is in a position of trust; he was someone the child should have been able to look up to. We are going to do everything we can to hold him accountable and make sure he does not have access to victimize a child again."