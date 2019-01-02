Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Lakeland man accused of having more than 500 pornographic images or videos of children being sexually abused.

Larry Meggers, 41, is charged with 200 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office said Meggers had been living in a house with a couple he met through a church program six years ago.

The couple gave Meggers a place to live and an old cell phone they were no longer using, the sheriff’s office said. When they asked for the phone back, the sheriff’s office said the couple discovered pictures of children being sexually abused.

"The couple who took Meggers in and gave him a place to sleep and a cell phone to use contacted law enforcement immediately when they saw these awful images,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Here's another example of how we rely on our citizens to see something and say something."

The children in the videos were between the ages of 6 months old to 13 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are holding Meggers in the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond.

