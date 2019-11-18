LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alberto Escartin Ramos for felony battery after deputies say he punched a little league umpire in the face.

According to the arrest report, Ramos approached the umpire after the Nov. 15 game in Lakeland to “complain” that he did not agree with a call the umpire made.

Ramos began screaming at the umpire who asked him to leave the ballpark, according to an arrest report.

Deputies say Ramos responded by once again screaming at the umpire and telling him that he would “kick his a**” before punching the umpire in the face, cutting his lip and breaking one of his teeth.

"This is completely inexcusable - assaulting a little league official while he's officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun and learning sportsmanlike behavior. Not only was he arrested, he's also trespassed from the ballpark," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ramos was released from jail after posting $1,000 bail.

