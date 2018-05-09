LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy.

Jamal Carson, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse for the death of Mekhi Laster.

Investigators said Carson was frustrated with the boy and admitted to slamming his head into a concrete floor at least twice. The arrest affidavit states Carson also punched Laster several times, squeezed him forcefully and committed "other intentional acts of battery."

Last Friday night, officers found Laster lying unresponsive on the living room floor of a home on Stella Avenue near Edgewater Beach in Lakeland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

An autopsy revealed Laster had bruises on his back, face and lip area, in addition to an abdomen injury, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, a swollen scrotum, evidence of internal bleeding, skull injuries and multiple internal injuries believed to have been caused by blunt force trauma.

The child's mother told police she had left Laster in Carson's care. According to investigators, the mom said Carson was her "best friend."

