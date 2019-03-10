LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida man who killed his father with a hammer nearly four years ago has been convicted of first-degree murder.
The State Attorney’s Office said Vincent Moccia, 27, was found guilty of beating his father to death with a hammer in 2015.
Polk County deputies said Moccia was 23 when he killed his father.
Detectives said he got into an argument with his 52-year-old father while watching TV.
Vincent was sentenced to life in prison.
RELATED: Florida man kills father with hammer during argument
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teen drowns after rescuing mom, child from strong current
- Hazmat team responds to suspicious bag at Tampa International Airport
- Oregon doctor says his sperm was improperly used to father at least 17 children
- Two restaurants in Jacksonville facing lawsuits because of Cyclospora outbreak
- Nurse accused of inappropriate conduct with dementia patient
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter