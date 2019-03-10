LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida man who killed his father with a hammer nearly four years ago has been convicted of first-degree murder.

The State Attorney’s Office said Vincent Moccia, 27, was found guilty of beating his father to death with a hammer in 2015.

Polk County deputies said Moccia was 23 when he killed his father.

Detectives said he got into an argument with his 52-year-old father while watching TV.

Vincent was sentenced to life in prison.

