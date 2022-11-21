'This can't be normal' | Witness recounts experience of Lakeland Molotov cocktail attack

Deputies in Polk County say a 30-year-old man threw seven Molotov cocktails on the roof of a home in Lakeland on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKELAND, Fla. — It was a crime spree that started in Ybor City.

30-year-old Luke Neely attempted to set multiple fires at Gaspar's Grotto and an air-conditioning unit at the Ritz.

"He goes to the Ritz, where he tries to set the rear of the building and does set the air conditioning unit on fire," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference Sunday.

Officers tried to arrest Neely, but he got into his car and started heading toward Polk County.

"The suspect fled, drove onto the sidewalk, and while he was driving on the sidewalk, an officer had the ability to get out of the car. When he drove by, the officer saw the suspect making a furtive movement underneath his seat," Eric DeFelice with the Tampa Police Department said.

Officers chose not to give chase.

"The pursuit didn't happen because the safety of our residents always comes first, and at that time, we may have put innocent pedestrians and drivers on 7th Avenue at risk," DeFelice said.

In Polk County, the reign of terror continued.

When Crayton Hotchkiss turned the corner into his Lakeland neighborhood, he saw a man repeatedly throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a home. With the house starting to catch fire and the man showing no signs of slowing down, he knew he had to call 911 immediately.

"He just started taking what looked like gasoline inside of like a mason jar with a rag attached to it. Lighting them up and started tossing them on top of the neighbor's roof," Hotchkiss said.

"I was just like, I got to call the police now. This is getting nuts."

Police say one of Neely’s former high school classmates lived inside the home but they hadn't spoken for years. Hotchkiss described watching the scene unfold.

"I saw fires starting to come out. I saw the grass was starting to burn up. I was just like, 'this can't be normal,'" he said.

Deputies arrived as he threw his seventh Molotov cocktail, and told him to stop, but he jumped in his pickup truck and began to flee.

The deputy on the scene chased the 30-year-old and tried using a pit maneuver, a tactic designed to make a driver lose control and stop the car, but the tactic failed, the news release mentioned.

Neely then drove onto Interstate 4 westbound with more deputies attempting to chase him, deputies say.

The pursuit ended near a westbound ramp to I-4 at Branch Forbes Road in Hillsborough County when deputies blocked and hit the truck, the sheriff's office says.

Neely reportedly then got out of the truck with a fully-loaded AR-style rifle. Deputies opened fire, disabling Neely, authorities say.

"We hit Luke three times, twice in the right leg, once in the left leg and once in the groin," Judd said.

Hotchkiss said he’s glad he took action when he did.

"I did what I could. I didn't want to intervene or get myself in any harm's way or anybody else's harm's way. I just wanted to try to keep the neighborhood safe from what was going on," he said.