Lakeland police searching for answers in 2020 Christmas Eve homicide

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

LAKELAND, Fla. — It's been almost one year since the shooting death of a 70-year-old Lakeland woman on Christmas Eve 2020. Now, Lakeland police are continuing to ask the public for information that can lead to an arrest in the homicide investigation.

The police department said Maebelle Cooper was a mother and grandmother taken from her family due to "senseless violence."

Shortly after 5:40 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2020, Cooper was shot and killed outside of her home in the 1500 block of Amos Avenue, the Lakeland Police Department reports. She was struck by a bullet following a "disturbance that she was not involved in."

Before the shooting, police say an altercation took place in the area of Simpson Park, not far from Cooper's home on Amos Avenue. The argument carried over from the park to the house.

In addition to Cooper, three more family members were injured during the shooting. However, they survived their injuries.

Detectives have investigated numerous leads and have gathered evidence over the past 12 months, but no arrests have been made. The Lakeland Police Department is continuously seeking information that could lead to an arrest.

To provide a tip, you can remain anonymous by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-225-TIPS (8477). Or visit the website and click on "Submit a tip."

